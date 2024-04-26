Drake Maye UNC highlights every Patriots fan should watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Drake Maye is the newest New England Patriots quarterback.

The former University of North Carolina star was selected by the Patriots with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Maye is just the sixth quarterback taken by the Patriots in the first round. The last two were Mac Jones (No. 15, 2021) and Drew Bledsoe (No. 1, 1993).

Maye is listed at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds. He is athletic and has a rocket arm. Maye completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games for North Carolina last season. He is capable of making every throw, especially deep down field.

The former Tar Heels quarterback also is an athletic player capable of escaping the pass rush, throwing on the run, or taking off and running for first downs. He ran for 449 yards with a career-high nine rushing touchdowns last season.

If you want to learn more about Maye's impressive skill set, check out his best highlights at North Carolina in the video player above. You can also watch the longer YouTube version below.