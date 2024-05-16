Drake London: I want to go out there and make a stand for myself this season

Wide receiver Drake London has been productive over his first two seasons with the Falcons, but he's looking for more from himself in Year Three.

London will be learning a new offense under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and playing with a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, which he hopes will provide a springboard to even bigger numbers than the 141 catches and 1,771 yards he's posted since being taken in the first round of the 2022 draft.

"I want to go out there and make a stand for myself," London said, via the team's website. "I know what I can do. I know what type of player I am."

Forging a strong connection with Cousins will be crucial to anything London hopes to accomplish this season and that process is well underway. Wideout Darnell Mooney said their "connection is already there just on where Drake likes the ball" and all involved will be looking for ways to build it to even higher levels ahead of the regular season.