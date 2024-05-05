A dozen area athletes earn automatic bids for next week's CIF State swimming and diving championships

Nine area swimmers, two relay teams and a pair of divers all made quite a splash this weekend, qualifying for the CIF State meet with strong performances at their respective Central Section division championships.

Liberty qualified five swimmers and finished third in the girls standings and sixth in boys at the Division I championships at Clovis West.

Shafter placed fifth in the Division-II girls standings, with Frontier finishing seventh at Hanford-Sierra Pacific.

Sophomore Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, the reigning BVarsity All-Area swimmer of the year, qualified for state in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and will also compete in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay with teammates Gracie Dean, Rylie Moxham and Paige Bowyer.

Munoz-Rodriguez finished second in both the 100 fly (56.02) and 200 IM (2:05.06).

Dean finished third to qualify in the 200 freestyle with a 1:53.55, and 100 fly, finishing just behind Munoz-Rodriguez with a 57.39. Moxham will swim in the 100 breaststroke after finishing third in Saturday’s finals with a 1:05.44.

Shafter freshman Sarah-Jane Osborne won the 100 fly in 57.23 at the Division-II meet and qualified for state in the process. She also was runner-up in the D-II 100 backstroke with a 1:00.15.

Bakersfield High freshman Katelyn Kaff won the D-II 100 breaststroke in 1:05.44 to qualify for state, and also won the 200 IM in 2:10.41.

In Division I boys, Bakersfield Christian’s Talan Hickman and Jacob Zimmerman from Liberty each qualified in two individual events.

Hickman, a two-time BVarsity All-Area swimmer of the year, finished second in the 100 fly (50.31) and 100 back (52.99), qualifying for state in both. The Patriots’ Miguel Armas also qualified with a third-place finish in the 100 back with a 53.19.

Zimmerman qualified with a second in the 50 free (21.03) and third in the 100 free (46.62).

A handful of other swimmers may earn at-large selections to compete at the state meet. Some of the hopefuls include Garces’ Charlie Potter (200 Free), Liberty’s 200 medley relay team and Alex Ostrom of Bakersfield Christian (200 free, 500 free). The final list of competitors is scheduled to be made by Sunday afternoon.

Taft’s Rylie Pendergrass and Josh Pence from Centennial each qualified for state in the 1-meter diving competition.

Pendergrass, last year’s girls diver of the year, won her second straight D-II title on Wednesday. Pence was second at the D-I meet. Both finished in the top four at Thursday’s state qualifier.

Central Section swimming and diving championships

Division I

At Clovis West; Saturday’s final results

Girls

Diving: 4. Addison Roberts, Garces, 370.10; 5. Taylor Navarro, Liberty, 366.65

200 medley relay: 3. Liberty, 1:45.05; 8. Stockdale, 1:52.31; 9. Tehachapi, 1:55.26; 15. Bakersfield Christian, 2:07.83

200 free: 3. Gracie Dean, Liberty, 1:53.55; 4. Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, 1:53.61; 11. Katie McCarthy, Garces, 2:01.15; 15. Davery Pogon-Cord, Tehachapi, 2:02.59.

200 IM: 2. Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty, 2:05.06; 8. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 2:13.26; 9. Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, 2:13.76; 13. Jillian Bean, Liberty, 2:17.02.

50 free: 5. Paige Bowyer, Liberty, 24.44; 6. Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, 24.61; 9. Eden Coughran, Garces, 24.66; 14. Sarah Chang, Liberty, 25.64.

100 fly: 2. Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty, 56.02; 3. Gracie Dean, Liberty, 57.39; 6. Faith Roberts, Centennial, 1:00.11; 8. Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, 1:00.27; 14. Samantha Truong, Stockdale, 1:03.90.

100 free: 6. Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, 54.0; 8. Eden Coughran, Garces, 54.26; 9. Paige Bowyer, Liberty, 53.95.

500 free: 4. Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, 5:11.0; 11. Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, 5:27.48; 15. Katie McCarthy, Garces, 5:32.74.

200 free relay: 1. Liberty, 1:36.80; 6. Stockdale, 1:42.46; 7. Garces, 1:44.22; 9. Bakersfield Christian, 1:44.79.

100 back: 6. Jillian Bean, Liberty, 1:01.15; 10. Davery Pogon-Cord, Tehachapi, 1:02.69; 12. Camryn Qsar, Liberty, 1:05.36; 16. Hannah Burke, Centennial, 1:06.81.

100 breast: 3. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 1:05.44; 6. Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, 1:06.80; 15. Kate Mills, Centennial, 1:10.97.

400 free relay: 6. Tehachapi, 3:47.97; 7. Garces, 3:52.54; 11. Liberty, 3:53.35. Bakersfield Christian, DQ.

Boys

Diving: 2. Joshua Pence, Centennial, 441.0; 5. Jagger Renteria, Garces, 373.70. Pence qualified for the CIF State Championships with a third-place finish in Thursday’s qualifier.

200 medley relay: 4. Liberty, 1:37.16; 7. Bakersfield Christian, 1:39.80; 12. Centennial, 1:44.43; 13. Stockdale, 1:45.05.

200 free: 4. Charlie Potter, Garces, 1:40.71; 7. Emi Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian, 1:45.49.

200 IM: 7. Miguel Armas, Liberty, 2:00:15; 12. Riley Truong, Stockdale, 2:02.82; 13. Carter Stiles, Liberty, 2:04.62.

50 free: 2. Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, 21.03; 12. Mason Davis, Bakersfield Christian, 21.87.

100 fly: 2. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 50.31; 9. Lucas Wright, Stockdale, 54.16; 13. Victor Peel, Liberty, 55.52.

100 free: 3. Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, 46.62.

500 free: 6. Emi Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian, 4:46.15; 9. Riley Truong, Stockdale, 4:51.46; 10. Carter Stiles, Liberty, 4:54.65.

200 free relay: 10. Garces, 1:30.81; 14. Bakersfield Christian, 1:33.03; Liberty, DQ.

100 back: 2. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 52.99; 3. Miguel Armas, Liberty, 53.19; 10. David Hernandez, Centennial, 52.26; 13. Lucas Wright, Stockdale, 57.55.

100 breast: 7. Hovig Ohanessian, Liberty, 1:01.47; 15. Aidan Wright, Liberty, 1:04.55.

400 free relay: 6. Bakersfield Christian, 3:16.0; 7. Garces, 3:16.93; 12. Stockdale, 3:22.47; 15. Liberty, 3:29.52.

Division II

At Hanford-Sierra Pacific

Girls

Diving: 1. Rylie Pendergrass, Taft, 409.05; 5. Sarah Harthorn, Golden Valley, 325.85; 8. Andee Galyan, Bakersfield, 291.35.

200 medley relay: 3. Shafter, 1:56.60; 11. Frontier, 2:05.33; 12. Highland, 2:06.18; 15. Bakersfield, 2:08.59.

200 free: 9. Layla Vargas, Frontier, 2:08.77; 11. Lexi Hernandez, Wasco, 2:10.81.

200 IM: 1. Katelyn Kaff, Bakersfield, 2:10.41; 2. Josephine Martin, Shafter, 2:18.74; 7. Madeline Andersen, Frontier, 2:30.63.

50 free: 10. Faith Rivas, Highland, 26.57; 15. Annemarie Piuser, Shafter, 27.19.

100 fly: 1. Sarah-Jane Osborne, 57.23; 3. Josephine Martin, Shafter, 1:00.41; 13. Kyle Ray, Frontier, 1:11.68; 14. Lillian Brooks-Spear, Independence, 1:11.91.

100 free: 10. Faith Rivas, Highland, 58.56; 14. Madison Niebuhr, Frontier, 59.18.

500 free: 8. Madeline Andersen, Frontier, 6:00.16.

200 free relay: 4. Shafter, 1:45.02; 10. Highland, 1:49.87; 13. Independence, 1:53.53; 14. Taft, 1:53.91; 15. Frontier, 1:55.76.

100 back: 2. Sara-Jane Osborne, Shafter, 1:00.15; 11. Brooklyn Palmer, Independence, 1:09.44; 15. Eva Haverstock, 1:10.85; 16. Addison Vasquez, Wasco, 1:13.11.

100 breast: 1. Katelyn Kaff, Bakersfield, 1:05.44; 5. Lexi Hernandez, Wasco, 1:13.04; 14. Amelia Wood, Bakersfield, 1:19.43; 16. Madison Niebuhr, Frontier, 1:21.23.

400 free relay: 5. Frontier, 4:02.74; 9. Bakersfield, 4:07.48; 10. Independence, 4:08.11.

Boys

200 medley relay: 3. Frontier, 1:42.64; 5. Bakersfield, 1:46.17; 12. Highland, 1:50.58; 16. Taft, 2:05.84.

200 free: 8. Luke Abshire, Wasco, 1:56.21; 15. Huntington Sierra, Highland, 1:58.70.

200 IM: 6. Eagan Sauter, Bakersfield, 2:10.51; 15. Noah Haushalter, Bakersfield.

50 free: 12. Nickolas Gonzalez, Highland, 23.81; 13. Jackson Golding, Bakersfield, 24.11.

100 fly: 7. Brock Bartels, Frontier, 56.81; 13. Benjamin DeMent, Bakersfield, 59.66; 15. Nicolas Lira, Bakersfield, 1:01.07.

100 free: 12. Brock Hartman, Frontier, 52.18.

500 free: 13. Noah Haushalter, Bakersfield, 5:21.94.

200 free relay: 5. Frontier, 1:34.51; 6. Bakersfield, 1:35.14; 14. Highland, 1:41.26.

100 back: 6. Brock Bartels, Frontier, 58.20; 13. Eagan Sauter, 1:01.31.

100 breast: 7. Nathaniel Taylor, Highland, 1:07.35; 9. Noah Aleman, Frontier, 1:05.96.

400 free relay: 9. Highland, 3:36.93; 11. Frontier, 3:42.15; 13. Independence, 3:45.85; Bakersfield, DQ.