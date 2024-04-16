Dortmund and PSG into Champions League semis after restless games

Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer (C) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain booked their spot at the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday after both took the win in restless games against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Dortmund defeated Atletico 4-2, while PSG fought for a 4-1 comeback win against 10-men Barcelona.

Julian Brandt put Dortmund ahead in the 34th minute and Ian Maatsen increased their lead just five minutes later.

But Atletico had a strong start after the break and pulled one back four minutes after the restart - and thanks to Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, who deflected the ball into his own target.

The equalizer came in the 64th with Ángel Correa, but Niclas Füllkrug put Dortmund back into the game in the 71st and Marcel Sabitzer got his name in the scoresheet three minutes later, keeping Dortmund's Champions League dream alive.

This is the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they lost the final to Bayern Munich, that Dortmund reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Raphinha gave Barcelona the lead in the 12th, but they were suddenly down to 10 men when Ronald Araujo saw a red card in the 29th and the scoring was level before the break as Ousmane Dembélé scored against his former club.

PSG increased their lead with Vitinha, shortly before Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández was also sent off for kicking an advertising hoarding.

Things got even worse for the Spanish team once João Cancelo conceded a penalty and Kylian Mbappe fired the ball high into the net and completed a late brace to send PSG to semi-finals.

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Dortmund's Ian Maatsen (R) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa