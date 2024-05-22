Dortmund aim to block outside noise ahead of Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Borussia Dortmund aim to block all outside noise ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid in London on June 1.

"We need a strong focus on football over the next few days. All organizational issues must be put aside. That's a very important learning from my career," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

He hopes that all players are focused on the sporting aspects and not on trying to get tickets to the final for their family and friends.

"We will organize this. After that, there will be no more ticket requests. We want to minimize all unrest factors," Kehl said.

After a two-day break following the final matchday in the Bundesliga, coach Edin Terzic's team resumed training on Tuesday.

Unlike La Liga champions Real Madrid, who don't finish their domestic season until Saturday with a match against Betis, Dortmund won't play any more games until the final.

To compensate, a friendly game is planned. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper, Terzic's team will play their own under-23 team behind closed doors on Saturday. Three days later, the mandatory media day will take place in Dortmund.

However, the club's desire for undisturbed preparation is being thwarted by various speculations.

The future of defender Mats Hummels is unclear. His contract expires at the end of the season and he only wants to make a decision after the Champions League final.

In addition, the Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper recently reporedt that Kehl is set to join VfL Wolfsburg to replace departing sporting director Marcel Schäfer.

Kehl has a contract with Dortmund until 2025.