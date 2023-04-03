Donte DiVincenzo offers honest NSFW assessment of Warriors' struggles

DiVincenzo's honest NSFW assessment of Warriors' struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Warriors lost a game they very much needed to win Sunday, Donte DiVincenzo kept it real.

Golden State squandered a prime opportunity to defeat the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena with NBA MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokić out. Instead, they lost 112-110 and dropped back to No. 6 in the Western Conference after a late rally fell flat.

"Ultimately, you have to look at yourself in the mirror," DiVincenzo told reporters following the loss. "If you're out there playing this game and you're waiting for somebody else to tell you -- excuse my language -- get your head out of your ass, that's not going to work. It's not going to win games.

"So you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and you've got to start from within."

The Warriors' Splash Bro duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson went cold Sunday, shooting a combined 30.4 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from beyond the arc. Their heroics often pull Golden State from the clutches of defeat, but not even Thompson could sink the game-winning shot against the Nuggets as the final buzzer rang out.

DiVincenzo knows the Warriors can't just look to their core every time they're in trouble.

"We have great leaders, and I think we rely on those leaders big time," DiVincenzo continued. "But everybody outside of that, we have to come together as well. Because that's a lot of responsibility on three, four of those guys, and I think we'll take them to a new level when everybody else sticks together and uplifts them as well."

With just three games remaining, the Warriors still must fight to stay out of the play-in tournament and earn an outright NBA playoff berth.

And, as DiVincenzo stated, the best place to start is by looking within.

