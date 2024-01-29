Don't ever bet against Mahomes + the most devastating playoff loss since ___ | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions and takeaways from Conference Championship weekend. The duo start with analyzing Sunday's games. The duo dive into the Detroit Lions' absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Dan Campbell is under fire for refusing to kick field goals at multiple points in the game. Fitz and Frank agree that fourth down aggression is what lost the Lions the game.

Fitz and Frank move on to eat crow on betting against Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat a superior opponent once again and showed why they should never again be counted out. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, looked like they weren't ready for the moment and made too many mistakes to beat Mahomes in the end.

The Super Bowl matchup is set, and the two hosts spend some time giving their early thoughts on the game. While the 49ers look to be the better team on paper, Fitz and Frank are too scared to pick against Mahomes again. The show ends with the duo's Playoff Deliveries from this weekend.

1:10 - Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers

27:30 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

46:10 - Way-too-early Super Bowl preview

54:25 - Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.