Donkey basketball returns to Shikellamy

Apr. 10—SUNBURY — Tuesday night marked the 20th anniversary of donkeys invading the Shikellamy High School.

The annual donkey basketball game raises money for various charities, and Tuesday night the proceeds went toward the Class of 2027, according to organizer and school board Director Slade Shreck.

Shreck said the game first began as a way to raise funds for "Newspapers in Education," an idea he started with former Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller.

"That's how this all started," Shreck said. "Fred and I spoke, and since the newspapers were being delivered in most of the area schools for students to read, we wanted to create a way to make it possible to provide even more papers for different schools."

Shreck said the newspaper is still delivered to the high school for free for students.

In recent years, Shreck said he chose various charities to donate the proceeds to but before the tally was made, students got to have a ball.

"It's just so much fun for them," Shreck said. "Everyone comes out and enjoys a good family friendly night and we get to raise some money for different charities."

Thursday night pitted the Shikellamy seniors against students from Shamokin and Our Lady of Lourdes, Shreck said.

Shreck also thanked Weis Markets for being a constant sponsor of the event.

The event was held every year at the high school except in 2022 when it was held at the Sunbury Ice Rink and drew close to 300 people who saw seniors battling former Shikellamy students in four nine-minute quarters.

Shreck also has raised funds for The Spreading Antlers Children's Foundation, which is a nonprofit and 501(c)(3) that provides opportunities for children, including funding swimming lessons for students.

Shikellamy High School Principal Marc Freeman said students were excited for the event.

"The community has a great time seeing the students out on the court laughing and enjoying themselves," he said. "This event builds school and community unity. We are thrilled to host the donkey basketball game again this year."