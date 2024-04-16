Donate to Win This Year’s Paul Comp Wild Sierra Roamer by HotSalad Bicycles

(Photo/Paul Component)

It’s that time of year again, the Sea Otter Classic is upon us. For many, it’s not only an exciting time to get together and celebrate the bicycle, but it’s also an exciting time to see what Paul Components brewed up for Sierra Nevada Brewing and the annual custom, one-off bike offering.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike custom anodizing

For the 7th year in a row, Sierra Nevada Brewery has asked Paul Components to bring a custom bike to the Sea Otter. They then give away this bike to raise money for a non-profit. And these bikes are like no other bike at the show, or that you’ve ever seen. Each year brings a bicycle with a high level of customization, creativity, and uniqueness.

And this year’s bike offering is no different!

Celebrate and Elevate Diversity in Mountain Biking

“This year we wanted to help create a space at Sea Otter to focus on all the badass women in the cycling scene, and Sierra Nevada said, “YES, let’s do that!” So we’ve partnered up with The Roam Collective, who will be doing a takeover at the Sierra Nevada Beer Garden during the event. They’ll be hosting some rad inclusivity panels, Shredtalks, and meetups. Then, we’ll be giving this bike away to a lucky winner as a way to raise money and awareness for Roam“.

Refusing to bring a boring bike to Sea Otter, Paul Components continues to not disappoint with this collaboration. It’s a beautifully weird and wonderful, curvy titanium frame made by B Vivit of HotSalad Bicycles.

You might remember when I mentioned B and HotSalad Bicycles in my coverage of the 2022 Philly Bike Expo. B was the winner of the Philly Bike Expo/SRAM Inclusivity Scholarship. And it was at the Expo where she displayed a very creative take on a titanium Klunker.

jacquie phelan and ottoLarge

The bike that she built for this year’s Paul/Sierra bike is a modern tribute to “mountain biking’s original dirt crusher and advocate for women in cycling, Jacquie Phelan, and her historic bike, “Otto”.

This Year’s Bike

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike B Vivit of HotSalad Bicycles

This bike looks pretty amazing. It’s a cool blend of old-school and new, cutting-edge technology. It’s not only a custom titanium frame, but it’s decked out with a SRAM Electronic Transmission, drop bars, cloth handlebar tape, and a vintage Hite-Rite saddle dropper.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike B with the front triangle

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike B welding bottom bracket

The real hero of the bike set-up is the swoopy and curvy titanium frame with gorgeous, custom anodizing that B put together.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike Ti LD stem

And yes, the LD stem is a custom titanium version, bringing the finishing touch to the tribute to Otto.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike Jen Green HeadBadge

Jen Green made the beautiful handmade headtube badge for this bike using copper, brass, and nickel. It looks amazing.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike Sim Works bars

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike SRAM Transmission

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike custom cloth tape

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike White Ind cranks

The bike also sports donations for some top-end bike part makers, like White Industries, Paul Components, Velocity USA, Simworks, Ultradynamico, King Cage, Forager Cycles, and WTB.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike paul Klamper

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike crazy details

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike White Industries rear hub

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike Vintage Hite-Rite

Let’s Meet the Collaborators

Check ROAM Collective…

This bike should get you motivated to make the trip to the Sea Otter Classic this year. If you are going to make it, check out ROAM Collective’s Instagram account for the schedule for the panels that they will be hosting at the show. The Sierra Nevada beer garden is where they’ll be taking over. It’s also where you can find this bike to drool over in person.

If you aren’t heading over to Sea Otter you can go to ROAM’s website anytime before May 16th, where every $5 you donate gets you an entry to win this beautifully unique, one-of-a-kind steed all while helping to make mountain biking a more diverse, inclusive, and fun culture for everybody.

Paul Comp Sierra Roamer Custom Bike Velocity USA and Ultradynamico

Donate to Win HERE!

All of the component companies that contributed are linked in the above list, and check out the link below for more from the parent brands that brought you this year’s custom steed!

PaulComp.com

HotSaladBicycles.com

TheRoamCollective.com

SierraNevada.com

The post Donate to Win This Year’s Paul Comp Wild Sierra Roamer by HotSalad Bicycles appeared first on Bikerumor.