Donald Trump attends final round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami

Donald J. Trump was on hand Sunday afternoon to help LIV Golf Miami kick off its final round at Trump National Doral Miami.

Trump was seen with pro golfers Bubba Watson, Anthony Kim, Bryson DeChambeau and others on the practice green prior to a shotgun start to the final round at 1:05 p.m. ET. He was also pictured with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

The former U.S. president and 2024 Republican candidate was in Palm Beach on Saturday as part of a fundraiser which reportedly raised more than $50 million towards his campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Apr 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Donald Trump, left, meets with Bubba Watson of the RangeGoats on the practice green before the final round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Emilee Smarr is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com.

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Donald Trump attends final round of LIV Golf Miami