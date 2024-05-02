Domestic Product jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

After weeks of buildup, the 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here. The biggest horse racing event of the year will see a new name etched in the history of the Kentucky Derby Saturday in Churchill Downs. One of the longer shots by odds for a win this weekend is Domestic Product.

There's plenty to like about Domestic Product heading into the 150th Derby. He's a winner with victories at the Belmont at Aqueduct as well as Tampa Bay Downs. Trainer Chad Brown is also the trainer behind Sierra Leone, one of the favorites for the Derby this year. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is one of the best in the sport and has led North American racers with the most wins every year since 2017. He's won the Belmont Stakes twice and finished second in the Preakness Stakes twice as well.

Domestic Product's a long shot this weekend though because of his track record. He hasn't raced in eight weeks, a bit longer than the other Derby entrants, and his speed is inconsistent. His last five races have seen two speed scores above 90 and two below 80. Will he be on par with the 94 speed score he posted at the Holy Bull Stakes? Or will he be closer to the 77 speed score he posted at the Remsen Stakes? It's tough to predict. But with Ortiz Jr. and Brown, there's the structure for hope.

Here's everything to know about this 2024 Kentucky Derby longshot.

Domestic Product: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Chad Brown

Brown is 0 for 7 in the Derby. His best finish is second with Good Magic in 2018.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz Jr. is 0 for 7 in the Derby as well. His best finish came in 2019 with Improbable in a fourth-place finish. He's one of the most successful jockeys in the field and won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023. He has two Triple Crown wins, both at the Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal (2022) and Creator (2016).

Owners: Klaravich Stables (Seth Klarman)

Sire: Practical Joke

Dam: Goods and Services, by Paynter

Bred: Kentucky

Domestic Product record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 8/5/23 Saratoga Race Course Msw 5 75 10/27/23 Belmont at Aqueduct BQW Msw 1 93 12/2/23 Aqueduct 2023 Remsen Stakes 7 77 2/3/24 Gulfstream Park 2024 Holy Bull Stakes 2 94 3/30/24 Tampa Bay Downs 2024 Tampa Bay Derby 1 88

Career Earnings: $314,200

Domestic Product: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

FanDuel: Domestic Product is one to watch

Staff say that both training and jockey pedigree is outstanding for Domestic Product but his average and max speed scores are both low. If the trainer/jockey combination max out for race day, he could surprise.

Odds: 30-1

Post number: 15

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

