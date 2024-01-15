Dolphins sign 8 players to reserve/future contracts after 2023 season

With the Miami Dolphins 2023 officially coming to a close on Saturday, the restrictions that force teams to keep their active rosters at 53 players are lifted, allowing teams to sign up to 90 players.

Once a team is eliminated from the playoffs, they can sign a number of players to reserve/futures contracts which adds them to the active roster through the spring and summer.

On Monday, the Dolphins signed these eight players from their practice squad to such deals:

CB Ethan Bonner

LB Quinton Bell

TE Tanner Conner

OT Ryan Hayes

OL Chasen Hines

DL Brandon Pili

WR Braylon Sanders

WR Anthony Schwartz

