Dolphins rookie RB Devon Achane makes Dolphins fastest offensive skill unit in the NFL

Prior to the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins had one of the fastest group of skill-position players in the NFL. The wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is a nightmare tandem for opposing defenses. Now the Dolphins have added even more speed with rookie running back Devon Achane.

Waddle and Hill both gushed about the former Texas A&M star and feel like he will have an instant impact on the offense.

Achane is the fourth guy on the Dolphins offense who runs a sub 4.4 40-yard dash. Achane has bulked up to over 190 pounds but still isn’t an every-down back. Luckily the Dolphins have running back Raheem Mostert, another guy who runs a sub 4.4 on the roster to share the carries with.

The Dolphins drafted Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. With all the weapons on Miami’s offense, Achane has a shot to end up one of the more productive rookie backs from this class.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire