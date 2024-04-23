Dolphins reportedly hosted Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem on visit

The Miami Dolphins hosted Colorado State cornerback Chigozie Anusiem at their facility for a pre-draft visit last week, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Last week, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Anusiem going to the Dolphins in the sixth round of his seven-round mock draft. Anusiem offers plenty of developmental talent at 6’1, 200 pounds with 4.39 speed and experience at both cornerback and safety.

Chigozie Anusiem of @CSUFootball was one of our analytically highest graded G5 cornerbacks all season long, and impressed during @ShrineBowl week. And after his Pro Day, it’s unlikely he slips too far on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. ‼️4.39 at 6011, 200 pounds

✅2.49 twenty/1.57 ten… pic.twitter.com/ybv24cYFP7 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 25, 2024

While Anusiem wasn’t invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, his athletic profile suggests there’s a good chance he hears his name called Saturday.

The Dolphins have a pair of starting cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, as well as a couple veteran backups in Kader Kohou and Nik Needham. Miami also has 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, who played just 20 defensive snaps in his rookie season.

Adding more to the secondary would make sense, but the Dolphins seem to be focusing on potential late-round draft picks, based off the players they’ve brought in for pre-draft visits.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire