Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off with rib injury after taking big hit from Bills

Tua Tagovailoa left the Miami Dolphins' 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after taking a hit in the first quarter.

Tagovailoa threw incomplete on fourth-and-2 and was hit by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The quarterback remained on the ground until Dolphins staffers helped him make his way to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.

Tagovailoa was ruled questionable to return with a rib injury and later declared out for the rest of the contest.

Jacoby Brissett replaced him in the game and completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards and an interception. Brissett also took four sacks.

Tagovailoa completed one of four passes for 13 yards before exiting. He faced consistent pressure early and took two sacks.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Tagovailoa received head coach Brian Flores' backing this offseason even amid persistent speculation that the team could look to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tua Tagovailoa was helped off of the field after the last offensive play. He is now being carted to the Dolphins locker room. pic.twitter.com/h5atY8vd89 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa saw his college career at Alabama come to an early end when he suffered a dislocated hip and fractured posterior wall.

He started nine games as a rookie after taking the reins from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick midway through the year.

