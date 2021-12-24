Dolphins now favored against Saints after COVID-19 issues worsen

Yikes. The New Orleans Saints initially opened up as narrow home favorites against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, but they’re now home underdogs after a dozen players entered COVID-19 protocols — including their top two quarterbacks. Tipico Sportsbook now has the Dolphins favored by 2.5 points at the Caesars Superdome, as of 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 24.

That represents a 6-point swing from the opening line, when the Saints were favored by 3.5. Take this new spread with the adjusted over/under of 37.5 (a slight drop in itself) and you’ve got an implied final score of Miami 21, New Orleans 17.

It’s hardly ideal, but that’s where the Saints are. Their offense has been nearly defanged with top weapons unavailable like wide receivers Michael Thomas (season-ending injury) and Deonte Harris (serving an NFL suspension), plus tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson (both on the COVID-19 reserve list). The Saints don’t even have the threat of Taysom Hill as a runner to fall back on as he’s also entered COVID-19 protocols. The heightened pressure on Alvin Kamara is titanic.

Hopefully the Saints can find some answers to all the problems in front of them. They badly need a win to keep themselves in the playoff race, or at least to keep their heads above water after fighting back to .500.

List