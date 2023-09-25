Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel explains why he didn’t go for NFL points record

The Miami Dolphins came just three points shy of the all-time NFL points record in their 70-20 domination of the Denver Broncos in Week 3. This is the first time a team has scored 70 points in a game since Washington did so in 1966, defeating the New York Giants 72-14.

Washington’s record of 72 points still stands after being in the most jeopardy on Sunday. Mike McDaniel’s offense found themselves in position to make NFL history on their final possession of the game, as the Dolphins faced fourth-and-14 but elected to take a knee instead of kicking a manageable field goal.

McDaniel was asked about his decision to not take the record-breaking points during his postgame conference.

“That’s not what we came to the game to do. That doesn’t have a bearing on the overall season outcome,” McDaniel explained. “Ten times out of ten you concede and kneel down in those situations.”

An admirable display of sportsmanship by the young head coach, McDaniel and the Dolphins had already scored numerous touchdowns in garbage time.

The team had been up by three or more scores the entire second half. Miami clearly didn’t need all 70 points to come away with a dominant victory. Breaking a record in a game that was a blowout for the final two quarters could be considered bad sportsmanship and paint a negative image of the Dolphins for the rest of the season.

“I will be fine being second-guessed by turning down NFL records,” McDaniel added. “I would hope that if the shoe was on the other foot, the opponent would feel the same way.”

McDaniel also mentioned that the captains on the team were on board with the decision to not pad the scoreboard.

