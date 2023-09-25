The Dolphins matched a feat last accomplished by the championship Lions in 1957

The Detroit Lions weren’t the only team to register an impressive win on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins pulled off a win over the Denver Broncos that matched a feat not seen since the last time the Lions captured the NFL championship.

It’s been since the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns back in 1957 that one team scored at least 14 points in all four quarters of a game, per OptaStats. Detroit did that in the 59-14 win in Briggs Stadium over the Browns back on December 27th, 1957. The Dolphins matched that feat in Week 3 in their 70-20 romp over Denver.

Miami scored 14, 21, 14 and 21 points in the four quarters. The Dolphins racked up over 700 yards of offense, dwarfing the championship Lions and their 438 back some 66 years ago.

