Dolphins injury report: Albert Wilson removed, 6 players listed ahead of Saints game

As they gear up for their Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins held their first full practice of the week on Friday after a walkthrough on Thursday.

The only player who was listed as a non-participant on Thursday was wide receiver Albert Wilson who was dealing with a personal issue. He returned to the team on Friday and was removed from the list completely.

All six players remaining on the list were full participants, including safety Brandon Jones (elbow), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (neck), right tackle Jesse Davis (knee), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring).

Lindsay and Shaheen were both upgraded from limited on Thursday which is great news for this important contest.

The Dolphins do still have cornerback Justin Coleman, linebacker Duke Riley, center Greg Mancz, tight end Cethan Carter, and guard Robert Jones on the reserve/COVID list as well.