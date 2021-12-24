Dolphins elevate two practice squad players as COVID replacements for Week 16

The Miami Dolphins have brought two practice squad players up to their active roster to fill in holes left by players on the reserve/COVID list.

Miami announced that punt returner/wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom will be the two players elevated.

Lewis played 11 snaps in the Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets. He returned one punt for five yards. This move could be that the Dolphins know how important Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland are for their respective sides of the ball, so they’d rather use a separate player to return punts.

Tom will be the backup center for the game with Greg Mancz being placed on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday. Tom has only played one snap this season, but he had some experience with the Saints earlier in his career. If Michael Deiter goes down, this could be a long night for Tua Tagovailoa and company.

On the team’s website, they also removed practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks from the reserve/COVID list, as he’s returned to the practice squad.