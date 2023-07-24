Who does Ohio State turn to next at linebacker for the 2024 recruiting class?

It was not a good weekend for Ohio State linebacker recruiting.

Two of their top remaining targets, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Edwin Spillman decided to commit elsewhere. Many of the top linebackers in the country have already decided on where they will play their college football, so the Buckeyes have their work cut out for them to find a third for 2024.

The good news is that the cupboard isn’t bare, as there are already commits from Garrett Stover and Peyton Pierce, although Stover could ultimately play safety. It was pretty obvious the coaching staff wanted a third in the class and let’s take a look at who could fill that role for the Buckeyes.

The portal

Honestly, looking at current uncommitted targets, it looks pretty grim. The Buckeyes put a lot of resources into Viliamu-Asa and came up short. Looking at the transfer portal is most likely the best avenue for another 2024 player at the position, but not at this moment. Testing the waters with former Clemson Tiger, TJ Dudley, and Northwestern Wildcat, Justin Cryer, makes sense at the moment.

Georgia’s Devin Smith

I’d first like to thank every coach that has ever recruited,offered,or contacted me to show any interest in me playing for them at the next level.I appreciate your time & efforts.This definitely wasn’t easy but had to be done.I’ve narrowed my focus down to 5 programs.#WheresHome pic.twitter.com/HbXP0JHuJE — Devin Smith (@datboy_dd) July 3, 2023

The Buckeyes offered Smith a scholarship at the end of March and he has yet to make any official visits. At 6-foot, 1-inch, and 220-pounds, he fits the mold of a middle linebacker. Smith is a prospect whose stock has risen lately — he’s better than his No. 57 linebacker and 559th overall ranking by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Getting him on campus in the fall is a must especially considering the Buckeyes aren’t in his top group.

Turning their attention to the 2025 class

Strong , quick, fast hands always get it done💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/7Bitsrpikr — Zayden Walker (@ZaydenWalker3) July 20, 2023

The Buckeyes missed out on most of their main linebacker targets, similar to what happened last cycle with defensive linemen. The coaching staff has a lot of offers out to 2025 prospects but no commitments at the moment. It has to figure out what went wrong and correct it for next year, and if there’s some success with defensive linemen, the Buckeyes will be fine.

Get the spatula ready

As I mentioned before, there aren’t many big-time prospects at the position that are uncommitted. That shouldn’t stop Ohio State from not reaching out to prospects and see if they are wavering. Viliamu-Asa, Sammy Brown, and Spillman should continue to hear from the Buckeye coaching staff.

Find a diamond in the rough

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks at the video board during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State had some issues gaining traction with running backs in the 2020 cycle when Bijan Robinson and others spurned the Buckeyes after everyone thought they were in the bag. Ryan Day and staff quickly pivoted and brought in a bit of a diamond in the rough with Miyan Williams. He, by the way, turned out pretty good. Is there someone else out there that OSU will pull the trigger on, maybe another linebacker with Ohio ties?

