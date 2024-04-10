Does this mean Tez Walker could play for his hometown Carolina Panthers?

It’s tough when a football team loses its two starting wide receivers, particularly when those two have NFL-level talent.

Such was the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season, who tried to replace the production of NFL draftees Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts) and Antoine Green (Detroit Lions). UNC sported a couple of returners, highlighted by JJ Jones, but no one on Downs’ skill level.

North Carolina hit the transfer portal and found a standout receiver in Tez Walker, the in-state native who spent his first two years at Kent State.

Even while dealing with eligibility issues for the Tar Heels’ first couple games, Walker led UNC with seven receiving touchdowns and finished second with 699 receiving yards. This output caught the attention of several NFL scouts, with Walker returning the favor by declaring for the NFL Draft.

While we’ll have to wait two weeks to see who selects Walker, there’s a chance he could suit up for his hometown Carolina Panthers.

Carolina would honestly be a great situation for Walker, as he’d join a team with 2023 top overall pick Bryce Young and a pair of solid, veteran receivers in Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson. There’s a chance Walker could start immediately, as Jonathan Mingo is currently on Injured Reserve with a foot injury.

The best part of playing for the Panthers, however, would be Walker’s ability to suit up in front of his family and friends.

The NFL is a massive, money-making machine that can get too bright for players. Getting to take some stress off by playing in front of his hometown crew, I imagine, would be a dream scenario for Walker.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire