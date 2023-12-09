Tez Walker to opt out of Duke’s Mayo Bowl, head to NFL per report

North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker accepted an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday night, all but officially declaring to go to the NFL. Now, just under 24 hours later a new report suggests that he is going to the NFL and will skip the bowl game for the Tar Heels.

Per Inside Carolina’s Jeremiah Holloway, Walker is opting out of the Tar Heels bowl game after accepting the invite to the Senior Bowl. That means, his career at North Carolina is complete after just one season.

The wide receiver transferred from Kent State last December, expecting to be UNC’s No. 1 option for Drake Maye.

But days before the Tar Heels’ season opener against South Carolina, Walker was ruled ineligible. He appealed and appealed again before earning eligibility.

Walker played in 8 games for the Tar Heels, catching 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned All-ACC Third Team honors for his shortened season.

The receiver won’t be the only opt-out for UNC’s bowl game and he won’t be the only one leaving for the NFL, either. Others will make their decisions soon and it’s expected that a few key players, including Maye will be leaving for the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire