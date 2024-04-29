Does Iraola rival Howe for best manager in club history?

[Getty Images]

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards says Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola "should absolutely" be in the conversation for Premier League Manager of the Year.

When they started the season without a win in their opening nine games, the decision to part ways with Gary O'Neil and appoint Iraola - who had no experience in England - was questioned.

Those questions have been well and truly answered as the season has gone on.

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have picked up more points than the Cherries in the last ten games and they have now recorded their highest top-flight points total.

"He had a really difficult start but it helps when you are operating away from pressure," said Edwards on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

"Bournemouth do not really get talked about at the same level as others, so he did not get the same level of scrutiny at the start as maybe some other managers might have.

"But he has done superbly well. They play excellent football and are showing signs of progression.

"It has been a really good season and maybe Eddie Howe now has a rival for being one of their greatest managers?

"If he follows it up next season, then unfortunately because of the food chain, other clubs will be looking at him."

