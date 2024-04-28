Does anybody know what’s next for this Warriors team?

The Golden State Warriors are watching the playoffs from home. After a difficult season, they fell to the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the play-in tournament. As such, a roster that has become synonymous with winning is in the unfamiliar spot of being on early vacation.

Given Golden State’s struggles this season, it’s fair to expect some roster changes in the summer. Figuring out what those changes are going to be is definitely a more difficult task. Klay Thompson is entering unrestricted free agency, Chris Paul has a team option on his deal, and there’s a plethora of young talent with value around the NBA.

In the latest episode of ‘Hoops Report’ on YouTube, they shine a light on Golden State’s current situation before postulating what some of the potential changes could be during the summer.

You can watch the full video by clicking on the embedded link above to see if you agree with the changes they would make.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire