Steve Kerr still believes in Warriors veteran core

The Golden State Warriors will watch the 2024 NBA playoffs from home.

The Sacramento Kings eliminated the four-time champions from the play-in tournament on Tuesday. The deflating ending put an exclamation mark on a difficult season in which the Warriors dealt with inconsistency, injuries and suspensions.

Nevertheless, head coach Steve Kerr still believes his veteran core can win another championship. Speaking to the media following his team’s loss, he shared his faith in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He noted all three of the veterans are still highly talented individuals.

“I believe they can,” Kerr said when asked if the core could make another championship run. “These guys are all still really good players. Hopefully, we can re-sign Klay. Draymond and Steph are all under contract. So, we’re gonna roll it back next year.”

Golden State’s front office will have its hands full this summer. In recent years, it has been straddling two timelines. The Warriors’ younger contingent of players has impressed. Figuring out how to appeal to different age groups is clearly proving to be a tough task for Kerr and his coaching staff.

Steve Kerr believes Steph, Dray and Klay remain capable of competing for a championship pic.twitter.com/tJADN1T93r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

If the Warriors decide to run it back next season, they will need to improve the supporting cast. With months until the start of free agency, Golden State’s front office will have plenty of time to plan how it wants to move forward.

