Dodgers two-time All-Star Walker Buehler looking forward to return from Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler is ready to return to the major leagues.

The two-time All-Star will be back on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers after nearly two years following Tommy John surgery when he starts Monday against the Miami Marlins.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time and a long process but I finally put together some things at Triple-A,” Buehler said Friday before the Dodgers opened a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. “I think we all felt pretty comfortable with Monday being the date. I’m looking forward to it.”

Buehler threw five innings in his last start in Triple-A. He was 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in six minor-league starts, with 21 strikeouts and nine walks in 21 2/3 innings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is thrilled with Buehler’s return to the rotation but isn’t sure what to expect in terms of innings and pitches.

“I don’t think anyone knows For me, the expectations are tempered in that it’s his first start in so long,” Roberts said. “I’m just happy to see him out there. We feel good about it. We’ve checked all the boxes, just go out there and compete. There will be some nerves, adrenaline, some emotion but outside that just be Walker and try to get as many outs as he can to try to help us win a ballgame.”

Buehler last pitched in the majors on June 10, 2022, against the San Francisco Giants, making this an almost two-year absence. He’s been around the team a lot this season as he was rehabbing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“To be completely frank with you, there is not a whole lot of that for me down there. I wish there was,” Buehler said in terms of adrenaline that comes from pitching against major league hitters.

“I wish it was easier for me to get going and I wish it didn’t sound so (bad) to say that. But I think getting the adrenaline of pitching in the big leagues is something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”

Buehler could provide a big boost to the Dodgers, who began the day 4 1/2 games ahead of San Diego and San Francisco atop the National League West. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball in the 2021 season, finishing 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA over 207 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/mlb