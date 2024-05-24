Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Scores SoCal Estate for $7.8 Million

Shohei Ohtani may be out some $16 million because of his crooked interpreter, but MLB’s $700 million man seemingly still has more than enough cash left over to splash out on his choice of prime real estate.

In March, the Los Angeles Dodgers star paid $1.4 million for a 1.1-acre parcel on the Big Island of Hawaii, where he plans to build a roughly 5,000-square home with ocean views in Hapuna Estates, a new gated community within the Mauna Kea Resort. And now, he’s just forked over millions more for a modern mansion in the leafy L.A. suburb of La Cañada Flintridge. Reportedly one of the city’s priciest transactions ever, the deal was first written up by the Los Angeles Times.

Originally hitting the market for a speck under $9 million back in June 2023 and subsequently reduced to $8.3 million, records show the nearly 1-acre spread ultimately went to the Japanese baseball sensation for a discounted $7.8 million. The seller was comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla, who picked up the place for $7.3 million almost six years ago, back in late 2018.

An aerial view of Shohei Ohtani’s new La Cañada Flintridge estate.

Built in 2013 and extensively renovated during Carolla’s tenure, the gated structure is sited amid a secluded cul-de-sac and features five en-suite bedrooms and a total of six baths sprawled across a little more than 7,300 square feet of three-level living space displaying a mix of contemporary and midcentury-modern interiors accented throughout with bluestone walls, clerestory windows, and stone and wood details. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass allow for seamless indoor/outdoor environs and other amenities range from an office, a movie theater, a gym, and a sauna to a dumbwaiter and a home-automation system.

Additional standout features include formal living and dining rooms, a fireside family room that spills out to the backyard, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, a central island, an eat-in peninsula, top-notch Miele and Thermador appliances, and an accompanying breakfast nook. There’s also a spacious primary suite boasting a fireplace, a sitting area, a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a spa tub, and a glass-encased shower.

Outdoors, the landscaped grounds are dotted with oak trees and host an infinity pool and spa bordered by a grassy lawn on one side and a deck on the other, as well as a barbecue and bar setup resting alongside an al fresco dining area, a fire-pit, a sports court, and an attached four-car garage.

Before he joined the Dodgers in 2023 as a pitcher and a designated hitter, inking the biggest contract in baseball history, 29-year-old Ohtani played six seasons for the L.A. Angels; and he’s also suited up for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. According to Sportico, the two-time MVP also stands to earn around $65 million in lucrative endorsement deals this year, representing brands such as New Balance, Fanatics, and Rapsodo, which makes tracking devices used for baseball, softball, and golf.

Other recent sports-related transactions include former Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn scooping up a $2.5 million condo at the Quay Tower, where Zendaya reportedly owns a $5 million unit, and Boston Celtics star Al Horford’s mansion in the community of Brookline coming to market for $9 million.

