Dodgers recall pitcher Ricky Vanasco from minors. His next appearance will be his major league debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled pitcher Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned right-handed pitcher J.P Feyereisen on Monday.

Vanasco’s next appearance will be his major league debut. The 25-year-old right-hander made four appearances with Oklahoma City, allowing one run in four innings with eight strikeouts. He has been in the minors for seven years, with a 10-14 record and a 3.44 ERA with 287 strikeouts in 212 innings.

He was acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Luis Valdez on June 1, 2023.

Feyereisen allowed three runs in one-third of an inning in a loss to San Diego on Sunday. He has allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings while striking out one this season. The 31-year-old right-hander also has pitched for Milwaukee (2020-21) and Tampa Bay (2021-22).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb