Dodgers host the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (6-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-7, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (0-0); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Los Angeles has an 11-7 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .439.

Washington has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-5 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 3-5 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 17-for-41 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Gallo is third on the Nationals with six extra base hits (three doubles and three home runs). C.J. Abrams is 13-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.