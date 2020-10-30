Jimmy Kimmel cracks Astros cheating joke with Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back with two of the newest Los Angeles champions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger called in to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday — in very 2020 fashion Bellinger did it from a Subway parking lot — and were faced with a tricky question.

Jimmy Kimmel makes joke at Astros’ expense

Kimmel posed the question of all questions early in his conversation with Kershaw and Bellinger (around the 2:30 mark).

“Was it easier to win a World Series where the other team wasn’t cheating?” Kimmel asked to big laughs from his guests.

“Well I guess so. We won, so it must have been easier,” Kershaw said.

“I’d say so,” Bellinger added.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Los Angeles Dodgers championship gear here!]

The Houston Astros were caught in an illegal sign-stealing scandal this past offseason that was conducted during the 2017 campaign. They defeated the Dodgers, 4-3, in the World Series that October.

Dodgers sidestep Justin Turner controversy question

Third baseman Justin Turner continues to make headlines after he tested positive for COVID-19 but returned to the field to celebrate with teammates. The Dodgers teammates sidestepped a question from Kimmel asking if “everyone stayed away from Justin Turner during the party after the game.”

Bellinger told Kimmel they found out in the eighth inning about Turner’s test. He was pulled after the seventh inning when MLB was alerted that he twice tested positive for the virus.

“It was pure just, ‘Let’s close this game out, let’s win a championship.’ It was a crazy time,” Bellinger said.

The duo said the postgame celebration was more subdued than it would have been outside of a pandemic, but they “still had a great time,” Bellinger said.

Clayton Kershaw: That’s as fast as I run

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their World Series victory. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) More

While there were quite a few memorable moments from the appearance that will live on in the social media meme world, Kershaw’s comment on being one of the last to reach the on-field celebration is wonderful.

Kimmel noted that it took the star ace a while to reach the group after the last out.

“Everybody says I was running slow,” Kershaw said. “That’s as fast as I go, right there. I was just trying to soak it in best I could. ... Nothing better, just the best feeling ever.”

In another only-in-2020 moment, Kimmel asked Bellinger if people told him he looked high all the time and the outfielder’s connection froze.

“I’m not high during the games,” he said, explaining, “that’s just how my face looks.”

More from Yahoo Sports: