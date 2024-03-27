Dodgers C Will Smith reportedly agrees to 10-year, $140 million extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.

The team is finalizing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension with its starting catcher, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2024

