Doc Rivers, Danny Ainge, Tom Thibodeau give Boston Celtics alumni tribute to Mike Gorman

On this past Sunday (April 12), Hall of Fame Boston Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman was feted by the city and league he spent the last 43 years calling Celtics games in. The Mayor of the City of Boston, Michelle Wu, declared it “Mike Gorman Day,” and Gorman’s peers, co-workers, and members of the Celtics organization and their fans united to give him the send-off he deserves.

Current and former members of the Celtics also put together a video tribute to Gorman’s time calling the storied ball club.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see it for yourself, courtesy of the CLNS Media “Celtics All Access” YouTube channel.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire