Mike Breen, Ian Eagle, NBA broadcasters’ video tribute to Mike Gorman

On the City of Boston’s “Mike Gorman Day” this past Sunday (April 12), fans of the Boston Celtics, members of the team, and a host of his media peers paid their homage to the 43-year career of Mike Gorman as the voice of the Celtics.

Gorman gave a speech at halftime with his current broadcast partner for NBC Sports Boston, former Boston big man Brian Scalabrine. And it was as an emotional moment as one might expect, especially when Tommy Heinsohn’s role in his career came up. But there were also many video tributes from fellow league broadcasters, including Mike Breen, Ian Eagle, and many others.

Take a look at the clip embedded below courtesy of the CLNS Media “Celtics All Access” YouTube channel to see them for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire