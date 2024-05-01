DJ Stewart's three-run homer lifts Mets to 4-2 win over Cubs

DJ Stewart broke a 1-1 tie with his fourth home run of the season to lead the Mets to a 4-2 win over the Cubs on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Here are the takeaways...

-The Mets were the beneficiary of two big errors by the Cubs, which led to all four runs. The first came in the opening inning after came after Patrick Wisdom threw away a ball when Francisco Lindor was picked off. Pete Alonso eventually drove in Lindor from third on a sac fly.

The other led to Stewart's big blast. After Dansby Swanson made a throwing error, the Mets took advantage by getting runners on for Stewart to hit his three-run homer.

-Sean Manaea was on the mound and had a very Manaea outing. The lefty went five innings (92 pitches/54 strikes) giving up one run on three hits and four walks. He struck out three.

The first-year Met has gone more than five innings just once this season (April 1 against the Tigers).

-Thankfully for the Mets, their bullpen continued to be one of the best in baseball. The combination of Sean Reid-Foley, Reed Garrett, Adam Ottavino and Jorge Lopez got the final 12 outs giving up one run, one hit and scattering two walks.

Game MVP: DJ Stewart

Stewart woke up a largely quiet Citi Field crowd with his three-run shot. Before the blast, the Mets were in danger of scoring just one run for the second consecutive game.

Highlights

What's Next

The Mets will continue their four-game series against the Cubs on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Jose Butto (0-1, 2.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets. He will be opposed by Shota Imanaga (4-0, 0.98 ERA).