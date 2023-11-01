DJ Rodman earns praise from college basketball insider

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is ranked in the top 25 to begin the season, and the status of Bronny James is still up in the air. But, the return of Boogie Ellis, the addition of five-star recruit Isaiah Collier, and so many other moves have the Trojans in position to achieve at a high level.

Washington State transfer D.J. Rodman is a big piece of the puzzle, and Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today and CBS Sports mentioned Rodman as one of his top glue guys to watch for this upcoming season.

“The Trojans haven’t had a classic ‘Glue Guy’ in recent years, but Rodman should fit the bill,” Rothstein wrote. “The son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, DJ Rodman has the requisites to be a missing piece for USC at power forward. A transfer from Washington State, the 6-6 Rodman averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.”

Rodman should give a big boost to the Trojans. He is familiar with the Pac-12 from his Washington State days, and he is the son of Dennis Rodman.

But, with all of the pieces the Trojans have, it will be important for Rodman to find his role and be a glue guy.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire