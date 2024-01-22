Divisional Round recap: Was this the Bills best shot? Is Brock Purdy early Tom Brady?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday:

0:45 - Chiefs vs. Bills: Was this Buffalo's best chance at dethroning Chiefs? Is this Kelce's last run?

25:28 - Buccaneers vs. Lions: Why everyone can draw hope from Detroit's run and rebuild

41:40 - Packers vs. 49ers: Brock Purdy discourse is out of control... can we compare him to early Tom Brady?

57:43 - Texas vs. Ravens: This feels like the year the Ravens and Lamar Jackson finally get over the hump

We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday. (Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts