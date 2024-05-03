District roundup: Central Valley boys soccer advances to 4A semifinal; Ridgeline, Mead advance in 3A bracket

May 2—From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday's high school sports district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page at spokesman.com/high-school-sports/scores.

Boys soccer District 8 4A

Central Valley 2, Richland 1: Kevin Ng scored two goals, including the winner in the 90th minute, and the fourth-seeded Bears (6-6-1) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Bombers (11-6).

CV faces top-seeded Pasco (16-1) in a semifinal on Saturday.

In other first-round games, second-seeded Lewis and Clark (13-3-1) topped seventh-seeded Hanford (7-10) and will face Chiawana in the other semifinal. The Riverhawks blanked visiting Gonzaga Prep (6-9) 3-0. The Bullpups face Hanford in an elimination game.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 5, Cheney 0: Zac Olson scored two goals with an assist and the top-seeded Falcons (12-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (6-9).

Ridgeline hosts Mead in a semifinal Saturday. Mead (10-5-1) edged visiting Southridge (7-11) on penalty kicks.

In other first-round games, Kennewick (5-13) upset Mt. Spokane (11-2-1) 2-1 and Ferris (6-8) fell to Hermiston (9-8) 1-0.

Cheney travels to Southridge and Mt. Spokane hosts Ferris in elimination games Saturday.

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 2, Rogers 0: Tyler Pearson scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Highlanders (8-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (4-13). Shadle faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal Monday.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 4, Deer Park 2: Noah Merrill scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Eagles (7-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Stags (6-9).

Lakeside advances to a semifinal against league champ Northwest Christian on Tuesday.

Baseball District 7 1A

Deer Park 10, Freeman 0 (5): RJ Gillaspy struck out six over five shutout innings and the Stags (16-5) beat the Scotties (13-7) in the league tiebreaker.

Teagan Tobeck went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Deer Park, which advanced to a district semifinal.

Freeman hosts Riverside in a first-round game Saturday.

District 7 2B

Colfax 13, Kettle Falls 3 (5): Alton Burt had two hits, two RBIs and two runs and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-7) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (9-9). Colfax faces Asotin on Wednesday in a semifinal.

Kettle Falls beat Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12-11 in a play-in game earlier in the day.

Asotin 8, Reardan 0: Sam Hall had two hits, two RBIs and two runs and the third-seeded Panthers (12-6) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Screaming Eagles (3-14).

Reardan downed Liberty 12-1 in a play-in game.