DISTRICT 2 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME CAPSULES

CLASS 6A

2-WILLIAMSPORT (14-7) vs 1-HAZLETON AREA (17-4)

Defending champ: Hazleton Area

When: Monday, 5 p.m.

Where: PNC Field

How they got here: Williamsport defeated Wyoming Valley West, 10-0, in the semifinals. Hazleton Area defeated Delaware Valley, 14-3, in the semis.

Up next: The winner advances to play the No. 3 seed from District 1.

Breakdown: Hazleton Area comes in on an 11-game winning streak. Its closest margin of victory during the stretch came in a 4-3 win at Dallas. The Cougars have allowed 14 runs over their last 11 games. ... Williamsport is on a five-game winning streak. Its last loss came May 4, 12-5, at Slippery Rock. ... Common opponents: Williamsport split a pair of games with Central Mountain this season, winning, 9-6, and losing, 3-2. Hazleton Area defeated Central Mountain, 7-1. Hazleton Area defeated Bethlehem Liberty, 8-2, while Williamsport lost to Liberty, 10-5. ... Williamsport has an team batting average of .319. Coen Britton is hitting .351, Kellen Jackson is batting .375, Lucas Naughton is right at .500. He leads the team in hits with 33. Jackson leads the team with 24 RBIs and six home runs. Deacon Brown is batting .465 with seven doubles, one triple and two home runs. ... Grant Vilello leads the staff with a 3-1 record. Wyatt Bair is 2-1 and picked up the five-inning win over Wyoming Valley West needing just 53 pitches in the one-hitter. The staff ERA is 3.77. ... Hazleton Area is batting .353 as a team. The Cougars have scored 192 runs. Chris Florentino leads the team at .482 with six doubles, five triples and two home runs. Dominic Marino is batting .426 with eight doubles, one triple and three home runs. He is tied for the team-lead in RBIs with Shea Higgins with 21. Jonas Aponick and Antonio Doganiero have anchored the staff. Aponick is 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA. Doganiero is 3-1 with a 1.42 ERA. In 128.1 innings this season, the Cougars have struck out 181 and walked 54. The staff ERA is 1.69.

CLASS 5A

3-PITTSTON AREA (18-4) vs. 1-SELINSGROVE (18-2)

Defending champ: North Pocono

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: PNC Field

How they got here: Selinsgrove defeated Shikellamy in the quarterfinals, 5-4, and Wallenpaupack in the semifinals, 10-4. Pittston Area defeated North Pocono in the quarterfinals, 15-2, and Abington Heights in the semifinals, 10-0.

Up next: The winner advances to play the No. 3 seed from District 3.

Breakdown: This will be a rematch of last year's subregional championship game won by Selinsgrove, 5-3, in eight innings. Selinsgrove was declared the subregional champ and advanced to the state playoffs. North Pocono was declared the district champ based on a technicality. ... The teams share one common opponent. Selinsgrove defeated Wyoming Valley West, 5-2. Pittston Area beat the Spartans twice in conference play, outscoring then, 26-5. ... After being shut out in back-to-back games by a combined score of 13-0 to Dallas and Hazleton Area, Pittston Area is on a three-game winning streak outscoring its opponents, 39-3. ... Silvio Giardina leads the team in hitting at .439. Beau Widdick is batting .372 while Dominic Innamorati is batting .372. The Patriots are hitting .344 as a team and have seven players hitting .328 or higher. Giardina and Widdick each have 29 RBIs. Jake Aftewicz has 21. Of the team's 211 hits, 54 are for extra bases. ... Giardina is 6-1 with a 2.50 ERA. TJ Johnson is 4-1 with a 3.50 ERA. Elijah Barr has made five appearances, two of them starts. In 18 innings he has allowed 11 hits, five runs with 25 strikeouts. The staff ERA is 2.47 with 115 strikeouts and 68 walks in 136 total innings. ... Selinsgrove's two losses this season have come to East Pennsboro and Williamsport. ... Top offensive players for the Seals include Benjamin Gearhart (.455, 12 RBIs); Mason Richter (.443, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs); and Tucker Teats (.417, 4 HRs, 29 RBIs). On the mound, Joshua Domaracki is 7-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 74 strikeouts, while Gearhart is 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

CLASS 4A

2-SCRANTON PREP (12-8) vs. 1-DALLAS (18-4)

Defending champ: Dallas

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: PNC Field

How they got here: Scranton Prep defeated Western Wayne in the quarterfinals, 12-2, and Honesdale in the semifinals, 4-3. Dallas defeated Tunkhannock in the quarterfinals, 15-0, and Wyoming Area in the semifinals, 6-5.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the No. 2 seed from District 3. The loser will advance to a play-in game against the No. 2 seed from District 10.

Breakdown: Both teams lost to West Scranton this season and defeated Scranton. The teams met in last year's semifinal with Dallas winning, 3-2, on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. ... Dallas is hitting .317 as a team. Jack Leandri is batting .500 (25 for 50). Kaden Coyne is hitting .407. Dylan Geskey leads the team in RBIs with 19. Zach Paczewski is batting .299 and is 4-1 with a 3.23 ERA on the mound. Aaron Patton is 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA while Dominick Zangardi is 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA. Sam Barrouk has made three starts and thrown 9.1 innings. He has yet to give up a run and has struck out 13 and walked two. ... Scranton Prep has won five straight and seven of its last eight games. ... Johnny Petrosky is batting .491 (27 for 55) with 24 RBIs. The sophomore also is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 41 strikeouts. Senior Matthew Kalinowski is batting .391 (27 for 69) with 19 RBIs. Senior Roman Valvano is hitting .340 (18 for 53) with nine RBIs and also is 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 21 strikesouts. Senior shortstop and leadoff batter Zander Condeelis is a Canisius commit who is batting .325 (26 for 80) with 27 runs and seven RBIs. Senior Brian Kellogg is batting .315 (23 for 73) with 20 RBIs.

CLASS 3A

3-MID VALLEY (14-7) vs. 1-HOLY REDEEMER (17-6)

Defending champ: Riverside

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: PNC Field

How they got here: Mid Valley defeated Lake-Lehman in the quarterfinals, 5-1, and Riverside in the semifinals, 7-6. Holy Redeemer defeated Lakeland in the quarterfinals, 5-4, and Dunmore in the semifinals, 1-0.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the No. 1 seed from District 4.

Breakdown: Against Lakeland, D.J. McDermott doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for Holy Redeemer. Against Dunmore, Cody Quaglia tossed a no-hitter and struck out 11... Holy Redeemer is hitting .265 as a team with 28 extra base hits, 26 of them doubles. Zach Schultz leads the team at .333. Luke Kopec is batting .313. Quaglia is batting .259 but is tied for the team-lead in RBIs with Alex Gordon with 14. Nick Mazzarella is 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA. He's tossed two complete games and has 38 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. Quaglia is 3-2 with a 1.87 ERA. Schultz is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA. As a staff, the Royals have a 2.15 ERA with 167 strikeouts and 63 walks in 146.2 innings. ... The teams share several common opponents. The Royals went 1-2 against Wyoming Area, while Mid Valley defeated the Warriors, 13-4. Holy Redeemer defeated Holy Cross while Mid Valley split with the Crusaders in Lackawanna Division II play. Both teams defeated Lakeland. Holy Redeemer split with Lake-Lehman while Mid Valley defeated the Black Knights in the opening round. ... Mid Valley is a young team with just two seniors on its roster. ... The Spartans have won eight of their last 10 games. ... Sophomore Nick Mills leads the team with a .554 batting average (36 for 65) with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 RBIs. He also is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Junior Zach Angelo is hitting .412 (28 for 68) with 12 RBIs. Sophomore Brett Yanoski is batting .366 (26 for 71) with 10 RBIs. Junior Douglas Pua is batting .324 (22 for 68) with with 15 RBIs. Junior Anthony Balashaitis is batting .319 (22 for 69) with 23 runs and 11 RBIs. Junior Lorenzo Hernandez is 5-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Sophomore Cooper Lukasavage is 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

CLASS 2A

2-ELK LAKE (17-5) vs. 1-MOUNTAIN VIEW (16-2)

Defending champ: Elk Lake

When: Monday, 2:30 p.m.

Where: PNC Field

How they got here: Mountain View received a bye to the semifinals, where is defeated Old Forge, 3-2; Elk Lake beat Blue Ridge in the first round, 17-2, and Montrose in the semifinals, 6-3.

Up next: The winner advances to the state tournament and faces the District 3 champion in the first round.

Breakdown: This is a rematch of last year's district final, won by Elk Lake, 4-0. ... The teams split their two meetings during the Lackawanna League Division III regular season. Mountain View won, 8-2, on April 6 and Elk Lake won, 5-4, on April 26. ... Mountain View's only other loss came in the season opener to Wyoming Seminary, 4-2. The Eagles have won nine straight since the loss to Elk Lake. ... Senior Riley Jagger leads the team with a .446 batting average (25 for 56) with two home runs and 22 RBIs. He also is 5-2 with a 1.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts. Senior Bronson Kilmer is 6-0 with a 0.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He also is batting .306 (19 for 62) with 14 RBIs. Freshman Jordan Jagger is batting .370 (17 for 46) with four RBIs. Junior Adam Polovitch is batting .367 (18 for 49) with 10 RBIs. Junior Ziggy Bradford is batting .339 (20 for 59) with 25 runs and six RBIs, while senior Noah Barnes is batting .316 (18 for 57) with 20 runs and 15 RBIs. ... Elk Lake rides a six-game winning streak into the final. ... Junior Dawson Sherman is 8-0 with a 2.27 ERA and 74 strikeouts. He also is batting .377 (26 for 69) with 31 RBIs. Senior Isaac Gesford is batting .434 (33 for 76) with 26 runs and 19 RBIs. Junior Noah Gesford is batting .411 (30 for 73) with 24 runs and 28 RBIs. Sophomore Aiden Felker is batting .453 (34 for 75) with three home runs and 20 RBIs. Junior Logan Ayotte is batting .362 (25 for 69) with 27 runs and six RBIs. Junior Brayden McMicken is 6-3 with a 3.84 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

CLASS 1A

2-SUSQUEHANNA (8-9) vs. 1-MMI PREP (11-8)

Defending champ: Susquehanna

When: Monday, Noon

Where: PNC Field

How they got here: Susquehanna defeated Forest City in the first round, 5-4. MMI Prep had a bye.

Up next: The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the No. 1 seed from District 4.

Breakdown: This is a rematch of last year's title game, won by Susquehanna, 2-0. Colton Stone threw a complete-game three-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts. ... MMI Prep last played a game that mattered May 16 in a 12-4 win over Hanover Area. The Preppers also have wins this season over Wyoming Seminary, Nanticoke Area and Wyoming Area. ... MMI Prep's longest winning streak this season is three when it picked up wins over Wyoming Area, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary. It's longest losing streak was three with losses to Holy Redeemer, Hanover Area and Wyoming Area. ... Andrew Burns leads the team in hitting at .393, Zack Yenchko is batting .367 and Caleb Skuba is batting .347. Yenchko leads the team with three home runs and 18 RBIs. The Preppers are hitting .296 as a team. ... John Drobnock is 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA. Burns is 3-2 with a 2.26 ERA. The staff ERA is 3.58. Burns has struck out 65 batters in 43.1 innings. ... Eleven of Susquehanna's games this season have been decided by three runs or less. The Sabres are 7-4 in those games. ... Travis Rooney leads the team with a .408 average (20 for 49) with 13 RBIs. William Marcy follows at .288 (15 for 52) with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Stone is 3-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts.