Dirk Nowitzki responds to Mark Cuban’s claim that Luka Doncic is better than him

Dallas Mavericks alternate governor Mark Cuban was on “The Draymond Green Show” this week and was asked if Luka Doncic could one day surpass Dirk Nowitzki. Cuban was unequivocal in his response.

“Yes. No disrespect to Dirk. Dirk knows I love him to death,” said Cuban, “Dirk will be the first one to tell you Luka’s better.”

Cuban said Luka’s ball-handling and ability to get shots for himself and others separated him from Nowitzki.

On Wednesday, Nowitzki was on NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart and responded to Cuban.

“The good thing is here that Mark doesn’t know anything about basketball so he doesn’t know what he’s watching,” Nowitzki joked, “ I’m kidding, Mark’s my guy, honestly I have to say he’s spot on.”

Nowitzki said the fact that Luka leads the league in scoring in combination with his passing and his all-around game surpasses what he was able to do on the court.

Doncic has led the Mavs to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 50-30 and will face off with the LA Clippers in the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.