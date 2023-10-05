Dillon Gabriel named to top 25 for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

It’s almost time for one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football. This year is going to look a lot different than last year’s Red River Rivalry.

Mainly because of the man under center for the Oklahoma Sooners. Dillon Gabriel missed last year’s game after suffering a concussion the week prior vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.

Gabriel has had a fantastic start to the season completing 75% of his passes for 1,593 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He’s also ran for 95 yards and added four more scores.

This has put him in the top 25 for the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This award is given to the nation’s top upperclassmen quarterback in college football. Jason White, in 2004, is the only Sooner to ever win the award.

Gabriel hopes to be the second Sooner to win it and a big way to do that is playing big this weekend. If he puts together a big performance against a top-five team in the country, he could become the favorite for the award.

Gabriel is joined by Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Kansas State Wildcats Will Howard as the only Big 12 schools to make the list. While Gabriel is playing at a high level, it’s not to be expected for him to continue to play at that level.

Completing 75% of your passes is just unheard of but if he can continue with the yards and 7.5:1 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio then he’ll have as good a chance as anyone to win the award.

