How did the Vikings fair in Daniel Jeremiah’s final NFL mock draft?

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media has the benefit of having experience within an NFL draft room and being in the media landscape. Because of that unique connection, he has reliable sources that make his mock drafts more accurate than most.

Last year he predicted the Houston Texans trading up to have picks two and three. In 2024, Jeremiah has the Minnesota Vikings taking a similarly bold choice by staying pat and not trading up for a quarterback. Ironically, a quarterback was predicted to fall to them and Vikings fans can take a deep breath if that happens.

J.J. McCarthy falls down to number eleven in his mock draft, meaning the Vikings get their man. Not only do they get their quarterback, but they do it without mortgaging the future. McCarthy will need some time to adjust to the NFL system and his way of being a passer, but he projects very well in Minnesota.

With their second pick, the Minnesota Vikings were able to land the highly athletic pass-rusher, Chop Robinson. The Penn State alum has been projected from the middle of round one to the middle of round two. Not many players have that type of range but that is because they don’t have the upside of Robinson.

Giving McCarthy the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, then giving Robinson someone like Jonathan Greenard to play alongside, should excite everyone.

This is the best-case scenario for the team, period. They need to keep as much draft capital as possible while adding a quarterback, this is the path to do just that.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire