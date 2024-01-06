Did UGA deserve a spot in the playoffs? 'Yes ... Michigan cheated'

One day after The Sentry concludes, the NCAA football national championship will be contested between Michigan and Washington in Houston, Texas.

A couple of Georgia Bulldogs are in contention in Hawaii and both were asked Friday if their college should have been allowed into the playoffs.

“No, I think that they were right to leave us out of the playoffs,” said Chris Kirk, who is two off the 36-hole lead at Kapalua. “I think we had our chance in the SEC championship. I do also think we're probably the best team in the country still, but we had our chance to win the SEC Championship and get in and we didn't do it, so, but we'll be back next year.”

Brendon Todd, who is one off the lead, was less diplomatic.

“Yes,” he said when asked if his team deserved a spot. “And here's why: No. 1, Michigan cheated, and they should have never even made it into the playoffs.

“No. 2, if the committee is sitting there analyzing teams based on injuries, and if Florida State is an injured team and that's why they get left out and they don't have their best players, who is the best team after a month off when they're fresh? It's Georgia. You let us have a month off to prepare and get healthy, we're the best team in the country.”

Georgia, the two-time defending national champs, went undefeated in the regular season and then lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The playoff committee opted to add the Crimson Tide but leave out the Bulldogs, with the latter playing another forlorn team, Florida State, in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia destroyed a depleted FSU team, 63-3.