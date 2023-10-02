How did RU’s victory against Wagner in Week 5 compare to last season’s Week 2 win?

Rutgers football defeated the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, capturing a 52-3 victory in Week 5 to improve their record to 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten). In 2022, the Scarlet Knights defeated the Seahawks 66-7 in Week 2. Which victory was more impressive?

Looking at Saturday’s defensive stats, the Scarlet Knights held the Seahawks to 106 yards and nine first downs. Also, Rutgers allowed 19 rushing yards on 31 attempts, averaging 0.6 yards per carry for the Seahawks. In 2022, Rutgers allowed 145 yards, nine first downs, and 19 rushing yards.

The defensive stats are close in most categories besides the passing yards. Rutgers allowed 23 passing yards for only five completions in their Week 5 victory compared to 126 yards on 12 completions in 2022. Also, the Scarlet Knights only allowed three points on Saturday, which wasn’t the case in 2022 when they allowed seven points.

5️⃣ Scarlet Knights scored 6️⃣ rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/gju3A24pCB — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 1, 2023

On offense, the Scarlet Knights produced 436 yards on 73 plays, scoring 52 points. In 2022, the Rutgers’ offense recorded 585 yards through 79 plays, scoring 66 points. The big difference between the two victories was the turnovers in 2022. The Scarlet Knights protected the football on Saturday and had a turnover-free game.

Last season, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt attempted 12 passes, completing four receptions for 63 yards with one touchdown and one interception. On Saturday, Wimsatt showed improvement, completing 12 passes on 19 attempts against the Seahawks. Also, he recorded 146 yards and one throwing touchdown while rushing for 15 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Rutgers junior quarterback completed passes to 8 different wide receivers, spreading the ball around the field.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire