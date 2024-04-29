How did the Ravens do in draft value relative to the 2024 consensus board?

The Ravens selected nine players in the 2024 NFL draft, with Eric DeCosta getting great value from four of his first six picks.

Value is an integral part of the draft process. Understanding the board is vital to judging how teams maximized value during the draft.

Establishing actual “value” on NFL draft prospects is incredibly difficult, with all 32 NFL teams having different schemes, cultures, and ideas of what elite talent looks like.

Arif Hasan of Wide Left Football creates the go-to consensus board, ranking the top 300 players in the draft class based on 101 big boards from draft analysts. As Hasan noted, “the consensus of these experts does a better predictive job than individual experts.”

With the draft now final, here are Baltimore’s picks, consensus rank, pick number, and the difference between the two.

5 (165) RB Rasheen Ali

6 (218) QB Devin Leary

7 (228) C Nick Samac

7 (250) S Sanoussi Kane

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire