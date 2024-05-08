What did we learn from Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers – Boston Celtics East semis?

The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 in Game 1 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series thanks to big games from point guard Derrick White and star forward Jaylen Brown. But what else did we learn at TD Garden on this past Tuesday (May 7) night?

Do we still feel confident that the Celtics will easily advance, or did we see some potential seeds for the Cavs to build off in Game 2 of the second round series? And what should we be making of star forward Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles so far in the series? Is this an issue of concern moving forward, or a temporary aberration?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis took a closer look after the win. Check it out below!

