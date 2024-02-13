Did Grant Williams take a shot at Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks?

Judging by the sound of former Boston Celtics backup forward Grant Williams after his first game playing for the Charlotte Hornets after being dealt there by the Dallas Mavericks, things were not so great in Dallas, the team he left the Celtics for in free agency.

Williams, a native of Charlotte, had some revealing words after making his debut for his hometown team. “It’s great to get a win for the city and play for the jersey that’s across your chest, not on your back,” said the Tennessee alum via MassLive’s Brian Robb of the dynamics of his new ball club after his Hornets debut.

“Everybody touched the ball, we trusted one another, a team that never played, practiced together, every single person seemed like they had each other’s back, added Williams, perhaps damningly.

The former Boston big man was signed-and-traded to the Mavs this past offseason, with Dallas expecting much from Williams.

But things did not click, and soon the former Vol forward found himself riding a whole lot of pine. Whether Williams words were an indictment against the team (or teammates) who put him there is unclear.

Given how things unfolded in his brief Dallas tenure, however, it’s hard to draw another conclusion.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire