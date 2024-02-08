Dallas Mavericks forward Grant WIlliams becomes fifth Boston Celtics alum traded on 2024 NBA deadline

A fifth former Boston Celtics alumnus is on the move today. Ex-Celtics forward Grant Williams is reportedly joining the likes of Gordon Hayward (from the Charlotte Hornets to the Oklahoma City Thunder), Dennis Schroder (from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets), Evan Fournier (from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons), and Kelly Olynyk (from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors) in being dealt today.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams is being sent by the Dallas Mavericks to his hometown’s Charlotte with guard Seth Curry, and a lightly protected 2027 first round pick for Hornets power forward PJ Washington.

The Celtics have had conflicting reports whether they will conduct any further business before the 3 p.m. ET moratorium for moving plays this season arrives, but Boston will be facing a number of former players on new teams in the near future regardless.

Special Trade Deadline edition of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CLNSMedia ☘️🧪📺 All the rumors, reports, and trade deadline buzz with @JackSimoneNBA Sponsored by: @FDSportsbookhttps://t.co/VE3aISUNih — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) February 8, 2024

