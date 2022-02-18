Did friction with Bruce Arians lead to Tom Brady’s retirement?

The retirement of Tom Brady may not have been as clean as it seemed.

The GOAT decided to retire from the NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2021 NFL season.

On Friday, the word that all was not well between Brady and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger with the juicy report:

Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week's game plan. Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they'd done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

