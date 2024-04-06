How did Eric Bieniemy respond when asked if Dan Quinn offered him a job?

Eric Bieniemy doesn’t want to talk about the Washington Commanders anymore. On the second day of UCLA’s spring practice, Bieniemy spoke publicly for the first time since leaving Washington after one season as offensive coordinator.

A reporter mentioned Bieniemy’s departure from Washington and asked if new head coach Dan Quinn had offered him a job or about any other NFL opportunities before accepting a position as Deshaun Foster’s offensive coordinator.

With a smile on his face, Bieniemy made it clear he didn’t want to discuss his previous employer.

“Here’s what I’m going say is this: I’m here coaching at UCLA,” Bieniemy answered. “All that other stuff, you could go talk to the Commanders. I’ll leave it just like that.”

Since this was the first time Eric Bieniemy has done an availability since being hired at #UCLA, I asked him about his email to ESPN saying he wasn’t fired by the #Commanders and what other opportunities he had: pic.twitter.com/SWbVNtKZ2I — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) April 4, 2024

Bieniemy spent 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before departing after Super Bowl LVII to become the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. Bieniemy hoped to help improve a struggling Washington offense in what was a lame-duck year for head coach Ron Rivera in an effort to land a head-coaching job.

Things didn’t go well. The Commanders went 4-13, and Rivera was fired. After Quinn was hired, he said he had spoken with Bieniemy and wished him well, but they would not be working together in Washington.

“I think he’s an excellent coach,” Quinn said on Feb. 5. “I had a chance to visit with him today. We’ll continue that dialogue, but we’re not going to work together here, but in this coaching brotherhood, I wanted him to know, man, I really respect the work that he’s done……I wish EB nothing but the best, and he’ll do a great job.”

In an email to ESPN, Bieniemy said he was not fired.

“I have no regrets with the Commanders,” Bieniemy wrote. “Contrary to what some think and what has been put out in the media, I was not fired. I actually just chose not to stay. Learned a lot and that is always a good thing.

Rivera ceded much control to Bieniemy in 2023, allowing him to structure practices to his liking and giving him complete autonomy on offense. The Commanders finished 26th in total offensive DVOA, per FTN. Heading into the season with a young quarterback, Bieniemy’s offense led the NFL in passing attempts and finished dead last in rushing attempts.

Bieniemy doesn’t want to talk about the Commanders, while Washington fans have turned the page from the previous era.

